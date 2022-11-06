Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 340 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 60.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 195.4% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,651 shares during the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 3,426.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 269,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 262,168 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 601,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 34,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American International Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AIG opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 23.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on American International Group to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

