Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 821.1% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Landstar System Trading Up 2.5 %

LSTR opened at $156.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total value of $3,117,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,081.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,550.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Landstar System to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Landstar System from $143.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.09.

Landstar System Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.