National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Position Trimmed by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 31,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 21,206 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in National Grid by 12.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in National Grid by 28.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Grid by 9.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 709,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,885,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $80.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NGG shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.16) to GBX 1,150 ($13.30) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,120.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

