Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 6,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 334.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Baader Bank INC acquired a new stake in Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Stock Performance

NYSE:SEE opened at $43.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.90. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $44,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Sealed Air news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $44,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,338.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Zubaid Ahmad purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $50,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,700 shares of company stock valued at $176,579. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SEE. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

Sealed Air Profile

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.