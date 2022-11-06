Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 63 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $6,025,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 106,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mike Spanos bought 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $220.45 per share, with a total value of $100,084.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 1.0 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on CASY shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $276.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

Shares of CASY opened at $224.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $213.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.82 and a 1-year high of $234.14.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 15.22%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Further Reading

