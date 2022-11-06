Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 118 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC trimmed its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,118,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $396,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after acquiring an additional 50,692 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $112.84 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.26 and a twelve month high of $129.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.173 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

