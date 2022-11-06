Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 33,257.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 204,866 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCO. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Moody’s to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $289.07.

Moody’s Trading Up 1.7 %

MCO stock opened at $258.96 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.16 and a 1-year high of $403.73. The firm has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $263.58 and its 200-day moving average is $283.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

