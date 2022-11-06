Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 92.8% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 953.3% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $614,609.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,358,497.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $614,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,358,497.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,688 shares of company stock worth $9,889,739 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGR opened at $126.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.80, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $89.66 and a 1-year high of $130.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.54.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

