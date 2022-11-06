3,160 Shares in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) Purchased by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Global X FinTech ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 29,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter.

Global X FinTech ETF Stock Performance

Global X FinTech ETF stock opened at $19.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.32. Global X FinTech ETF has a one year low of $18.99 and a one year high of $52.56.

