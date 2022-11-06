Scotia Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $89.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $72.40 and a 1-year high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.08%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

