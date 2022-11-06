Scotia Capital Inc. Buys 2,801 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in ING Groep by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in ING Groep in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 2,450.8% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ING. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.50) to €14.00 ($14.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.50) to €14.70 ($14.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €12.00 ($12.00) to €15.00 ($15.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.00) to €12.50 ($12.50) in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ING Groep from €12.80 ($12.80) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.27.

ING Groep Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE ING opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.63. The stock has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.56. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 6.29%. On average, analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.