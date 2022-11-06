Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 564.5% in the first quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $143,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,332 shares during the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth approximately $39,060,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth approximately $468,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 198.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 673,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,452,000 after purchasing an additional 448,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,687,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $521,743,000 after purchasing an additional 398,027 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of BUD stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $67.91. The company has a market capitalization of $103.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average is $52.30.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
