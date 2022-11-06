Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,600 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 3,411 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 564.5% in the first quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $143,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,332 shares during the last quarter. Seafarer Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth approximately $39,060,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the second quarter worth approximately $468,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 198.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 673,523 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,452,000 after purchasing an additional 448,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,687,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $521,743,000 after purchasing an additional 398,027 shares during the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $67.91. The company has a market capitalization of $103.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.78 and its 200 day moving average is $52.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €50.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($45.00) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €54.00 ($54.00) to €52.00 ($52.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €78.00 ($78.00) to €74.00 ($74.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($64.00) to €70.00 ($70.00) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.59.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

