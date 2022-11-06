Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.90 Million Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,861 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 30.0% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 868,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,173,000 after acquiring an additional 200,374 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NICE by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,973,000 after buying an additional 127,266 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NICE by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 222,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,897,000 after buying an additional 88,500 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in NICE by 16.7% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 489,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,263,000 after buying an additional 70,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in NICE during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $172.96 on Friday. NICE Ltd. has a 12 month low of $169.20 and a 12 month high of $319.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.88 and a 200-day moving average of $201.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.05 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on NICE from $275.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NICE from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on NICE in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NICE from $356.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.38.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

