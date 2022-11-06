Scotia Capital Inc. Acquires 7,537 Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 339,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,537 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 9.3 %

SAND stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.00. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $9.18.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 48.82%. Equities analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 18th were issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 17th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.72.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.