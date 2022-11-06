Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000.

VBR stock opened at $158.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.80. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

