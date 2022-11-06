PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 47,724 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in PulteGroup by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 326,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,689,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 32.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in PulteGroup by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $38.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.55.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.05.

About PulteGroup



PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading

