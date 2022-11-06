Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

RPV stock opened at $78.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.12. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $88.97.

