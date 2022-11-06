Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,975 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $13,814,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 211.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SPG shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.77.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of SPG opened at $115.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.98. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.02 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.86%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

