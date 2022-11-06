Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 78.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,973 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Sarl raised its position in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Equinix by 24.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Equinix by 36.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Equinix by 2.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total value of $713,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,109. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equinix Trading Up 4.4 %

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Equinix to $726.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $668.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $745.19.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $611.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.65 billion, a PE ratio of 79.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $585.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $643.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $853.42.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 162.09%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

