Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 478,000 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INDA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.77. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

