Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Position Increased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OVV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth $88,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $99.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.68.

Ovintiv Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of OVV opened at $53.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.83. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.52 and a 52-week high of $63.30.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 61.17% and a net margin of 22.42%. Analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

