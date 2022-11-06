Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAS. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Hasbro by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.09.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.87 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

