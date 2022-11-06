Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 50.6% during the second quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 29,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 54,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 21,655 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 559,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,097,000 after purchasing an additional 21,353 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 277.8% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 23,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 86,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $22.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.03. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $37.50 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

