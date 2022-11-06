Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 226,185 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 83.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 16,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 778.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $50.87 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.64 and a fifty-two week high of $70.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.66.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

