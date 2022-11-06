Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New Investment in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth $220,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 18.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $225.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $283.72 and its 200 day moving average is $271.02. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $211.06 and a one year high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.00.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,879,990.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas J. Shears sold 10,617 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.44, for a total transaction of $3,317,175.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,841,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,456 shares of company stock valued at $18,458,337 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.