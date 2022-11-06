Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $1.28 Million in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATR. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter worth $413,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of AptarGroup by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 25.6% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AptarGroup by 14.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $98.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.04. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $135.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.81.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $836.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.49 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATR has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AptarGroup from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,183.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew L. Trerotola purchased 3,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.48 per share, for a total transaction of $299,501.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,633.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Articles

