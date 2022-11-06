Bank of Nova Scotia Takes $1.13 Million Position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 95,650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.06% of eXp World as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 1,286.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in eXp World in the first quarter worth $186,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 42.9% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 31.9% during the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20 and a beta of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.52. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $46.52.

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. eXp World had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 15.76%. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from eXp World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $150,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,915,848.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other eXp World news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $996,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,584,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,895,113.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $150,930.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,915,848.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 304,173 shares of company stock worth $4,359,834. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on eXp World from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

