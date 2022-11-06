Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 96.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,785 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth $272,262,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,353 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,844,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 23.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,739,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OTIS. Barclays cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

OTIS opened at $73.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.49 and a 200-day moving average of $72.12. The company has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $88.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

