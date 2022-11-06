Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 1,679 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth $49,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $287.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $347.18 and its 200-day moving average is $357.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 0.84. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.32 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55.

In other Tyler Technologies news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $1,523,925.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,445.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Barclays cut their price target on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.36.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

