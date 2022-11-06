State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 103,224 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of State Street by 81.7% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 485.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank grew its holdings in State Street by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on State Street to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

NYSE:STT opened at $75.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day moving average of $68.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.61. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

