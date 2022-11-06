Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 13,938 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,938 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 407.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 259.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2,485.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 104.4% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.38.

NYSE BRO opened at $55.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.90. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

