Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 6,551 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,551 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in FMC by 99.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth $60,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Price Performance

FMC stock opened at $124.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.91 and its 200 day moving average is $113.27. FMC Co. has a one year low of $98.24 and a one year high of $140.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMC Profile

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.09.

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.