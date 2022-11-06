The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 19,826 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union during the second quarter worth $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Union during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Western Union by 148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Union by 431.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Union by 194.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WU opened at $12.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.93. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Western Union had a return on equity of 195.13% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

WU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Western Union from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $14.94.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

