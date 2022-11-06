Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 10,020 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,169 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 10,020 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 13,566.7% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,772. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:BBY opened at $68.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.96. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.28. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BBY. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

