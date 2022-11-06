Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Holdings Decreased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,240 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,604,000 after buying an additional 3,683,887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Centene by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350,045 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 124.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,427,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,764 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,793,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Centene Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $81.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.68.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

