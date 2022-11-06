Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 30,714 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,714 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 317.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 21,578 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 58,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 20,255 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of ACI opened at $21.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 53.49% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 16.22%.

Insider Activity at Albertsons Companies

In related news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $7,119,084.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 638,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 638,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $27.25 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

