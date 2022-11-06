EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,907 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 100,390 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.73.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG opened at $142.23 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.67 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.87.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

