Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,281 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Rollins by 2.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 136,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 1.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 18.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Rollins by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE ROL opened at $41.91 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.69.

Rollins Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In other news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,265,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 804,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,813,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,265,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 804,580 shares in the company, valued at $31,813,093.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total transaction of $27,307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,841,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,895,190,385.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,431,441 shares of company stock valued at $126,623,575. 53.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rollins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.