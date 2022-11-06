Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 442.7% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 156,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,169,000 after purchasing an additional 79,297 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $641,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $351.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $378.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $417.53. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.69 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.88.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total transaction of $720,025.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,826 shares in the company, valued at $66,704,134.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total value of $3,316,640.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,016,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,798,582.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.95, for a total transaction of $720,025.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,704,134.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,478 shares of company stock worth $14,810,207 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Further Reading

