Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases 34,108 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,108 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 53,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 6.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 371.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXEL opened at $16.46 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $14.87 and a one year high of $23.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.02.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $419.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.09 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 18.78%. On average, analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXEL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JMP Securities began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Exelixis from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,942.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

