Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $1.97 Million Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,514 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 173.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 534.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,167,000 after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 5,350.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 53.9% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 699.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair lowered Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ABMD opened at $373.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.39 and a 200-day moving average of $266.81. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.28. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.85 and a 12 month high of $381.99.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Abiomed news, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total transaction of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,718.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,149 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

