Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESS. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS opened at $214.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.26. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $208.71 and a one year high of $363.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 159.42%.

ESS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Mizuho cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $264.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $333.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

