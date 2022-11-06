Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338,268 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 131.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $18.23 on Friday. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.11.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $26.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.64.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.