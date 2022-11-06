Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,120,000 after purchasing an additional 34,804 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 531.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITB stock opened at $54.06 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.72.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

