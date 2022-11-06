Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.48 Million Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,370 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.06% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JHMM. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $56.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.71.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.