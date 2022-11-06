Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 422.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 105,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,875,000 after buying an additional 26,825 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Travelers Companies by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 74,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 11,862 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in Travelers Companies by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 101,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

TRV stock opened at $183.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.35 and a 200 day moving average of $167.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 27.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on TRV. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,288,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,288,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,461 shares of company stock worth $8,772,174. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

