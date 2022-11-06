Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 10,843 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 12,463.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,843 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3,469.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 981.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at $74,000. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Up 3.0 %

ALGM stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 1.65. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALGM shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Get Rating)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.