Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 5,137 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2,886.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 49,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,143,000 after purchasing an additional 685,922 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 5,194.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,041 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.52.

Micron Technology Trading Up 5.0 %

MU opened at $56.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.45 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.36.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

