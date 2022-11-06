Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,590 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 175.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 10,646 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 20.2% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 6.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 36.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSIS. StockNews.com raised shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. TheStreet cut shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OSI Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $721,702.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 65,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,257. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 9,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $721,702.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 65,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,257. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 11,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $1,012,792.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,955 shares in the company, valued at $48,576,851.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,084 shares of company stock worth $3,660,201. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $85.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.83. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $103.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.40 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 19th that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

Featured Stories

