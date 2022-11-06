Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Boosts Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Snowflake by 29.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in Snowflake by 5.3% during the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 4.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 2.4% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 0.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Snowflake from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $295.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.43.

Insider Activity

Snowflake Stock Performance

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNOW stock opened at $132.31 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $405.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.97 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.88.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Further Reading

